West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. 10,519,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,748,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.