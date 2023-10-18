West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David Kennon Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.08. 87,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

