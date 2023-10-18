West Bancorporation Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 511,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.05 and a one year high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

