West Bancorporation Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,042. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.07 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.