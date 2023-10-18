West Bancorporation Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,131. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.