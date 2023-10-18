West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,785,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

