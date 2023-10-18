West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 9.1% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $3,011,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.70. 856,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average of $198.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.80.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

