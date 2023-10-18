West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation makes up 5.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc. owned about 2.56% of West Bancorporation worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
West Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,194. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
