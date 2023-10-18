West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation makes up 5.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc. owned about 2.56% of West Bancorporation worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,194. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.