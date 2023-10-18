West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 499 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. 127,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,864. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

