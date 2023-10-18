Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Shares Gap Down to $125.11

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.11, but opened at $120.87. Westlake shares last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 25,384 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Westlake Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

