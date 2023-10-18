Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.83. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of C$873.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1293014 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCP. Barclays reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.70.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

