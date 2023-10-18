Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

WMB traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. 1,705,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

