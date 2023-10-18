WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

