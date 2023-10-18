WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 202,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 101,414 shares.The stock last traded at $44.22 and had previously closed at $43.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Trading of WPP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 77,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in WPP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in WPP by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.