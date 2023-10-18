Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.34. 146,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 706,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,575 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,452,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

