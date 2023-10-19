1,059 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after buying an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

