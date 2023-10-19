1,080 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $134.81 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

