1,420 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,893,000 after buying an additional 2,582,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,457,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 455,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.6 %

BAM opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.