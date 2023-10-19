153,266 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

