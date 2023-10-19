1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $215.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

