1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 67.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.