1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NEM opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

