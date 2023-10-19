1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $119.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $58.92 or 0.00206824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

