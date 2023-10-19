20,896 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,896 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 3.4 %

Masco stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

