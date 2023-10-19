21,719 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

