25,311 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $27,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 150.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Rapid7 by 21.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 478,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rapid7 Price Performance
NASDAQ:RPD opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7
Insider Activity
In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid7
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.