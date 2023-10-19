267,894 Shares in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.10% of TFS Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 71.4% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TFS Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.55.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $176,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 11,813 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $176,722.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,075 shares of company stock worth $498,083 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

