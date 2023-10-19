51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

