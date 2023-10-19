6,833 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 487,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
