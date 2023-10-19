699 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $393.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.22 and its 200-day moving average is $389.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $370.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.50 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.