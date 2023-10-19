76,660 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after acquiring an additional 741,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after acquiring an additional 336,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLW opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

