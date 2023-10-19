793 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $518,181. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TRU opened at $64.25 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.