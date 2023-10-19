793 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.
Insider Transactions at TransUnion
In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $518,181. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TransUnion Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of TRU opened at $64.25 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.
TransUnion Profile
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransUnion
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.