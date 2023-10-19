86,906 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 24.8% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,333,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

