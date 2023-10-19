920 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

