ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion.

ABB Stock Down 1.2 %

ABBNY opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. ABB has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Get ABB alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBNY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,194 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ABB by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 438,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 402,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 1,100.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.