Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.42-4.46 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.42-$4.46 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,162,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,107,944,000 after purchasing an additional 911,942 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

