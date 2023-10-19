ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.15

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 38726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.22 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ADF Group’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

