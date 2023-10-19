ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 41,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

