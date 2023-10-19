Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $560.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

