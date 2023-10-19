Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

