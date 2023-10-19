Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.45 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

