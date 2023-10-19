Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

