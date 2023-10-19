Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 100,900 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.