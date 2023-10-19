Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 844,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

