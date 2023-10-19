Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 89,396 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

