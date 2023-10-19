Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.61 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

