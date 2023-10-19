Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.77 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 312,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,740 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,980,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

