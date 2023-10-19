Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.90 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in AON by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AON opened at $324.93 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $270.37 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.