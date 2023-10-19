Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $3.74 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

