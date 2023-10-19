Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

